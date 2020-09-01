Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,482 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.