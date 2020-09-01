Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,390 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 856.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 762,252 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 779,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 97,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

