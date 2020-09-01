Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.13 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $180.74 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.