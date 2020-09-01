Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,805 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter worth $64,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of EXG stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

