Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,091 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after buying an additional 1,327,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,965,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,158,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,299,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 92,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

