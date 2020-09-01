Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

