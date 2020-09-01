Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $235,105,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $101,991,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 212,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.25.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Insiders sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $615.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $586.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $621.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

