Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16,579.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 400,066 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

