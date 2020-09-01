Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 571,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,246,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFA opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.