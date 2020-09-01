Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 830.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5,300.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,282,000 after purchasing an additional 858,701 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,188,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,347,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 640,928 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,833,000 after buying an additional 360,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,195,000 after buying an additional 356,925 shares in the last quarter.

IWY opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

