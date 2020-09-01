Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.