SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 72,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 193,970 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,009,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

