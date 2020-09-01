Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,119 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

