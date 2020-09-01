Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,895 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 53.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 129.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 55,712 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

WEC opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

