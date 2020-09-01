Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 428 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $7,376,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Insiders sold 318,304 shares of company stock valued at $66,582,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $222.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

