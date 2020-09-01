Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $249.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $254.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

