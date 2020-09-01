Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 357.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of AON stock opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.96. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

