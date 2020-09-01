Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,888 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZN opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

