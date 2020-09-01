Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after buying an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,332,000 after buying an additional 9,052,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,214 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,131,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,403 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.9% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 11,502,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

BAM stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

