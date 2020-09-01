Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1,022.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Okta by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $215.37 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

