Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,361,000 after buying an additional 159,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,816,000 after buying an additional 380,018 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,097,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after purchasing an additional 184,942 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 1.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 963,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $152,412.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,597. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.84.

PFPT stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

