Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $994,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

