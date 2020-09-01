Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,260 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders sold 30,519 shares of company stock worth $3,681,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.