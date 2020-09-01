Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,641 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 5,466,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 117,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 756,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 434,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Grupo Televisa SAB stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $961.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.58 million. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

