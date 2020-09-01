Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

