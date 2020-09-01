Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after buying an additional 254,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Verisign by 121.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Verisign by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verisign by 46.2% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $1,263,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total value of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.