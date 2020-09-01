Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -146.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.32%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

