Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,638 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of JHML opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

