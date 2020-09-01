Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 109 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 80.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 103.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $324,961.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11,209.01, a P/E/G ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

