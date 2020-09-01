Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 624,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 198,114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 116,239 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,719,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 100,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

