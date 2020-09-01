Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 566.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 78,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

