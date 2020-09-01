Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 327.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,831 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 408,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after acquiring an additional 324,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

