Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

