Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,746 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.