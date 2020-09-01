Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,191 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after buying an additional 597,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after buying an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after buying an additional 185,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after buying an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,758,000 after buying an additional 256,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

