Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.