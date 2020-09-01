Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

