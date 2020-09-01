United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

