Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 822.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

