Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $837,000 Position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,994,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

