Assetmark Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

