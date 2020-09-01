Assetmark Inc. Sells 793 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FMC by 23.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $112.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

