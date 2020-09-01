Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $40,968.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at $23,977,678.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $206.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.59. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.