BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter worth $522,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 116.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 23.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at $23,628,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Shares of BP opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.