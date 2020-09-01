Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 344.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

