Assetmark Inc. Sells 138 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,264 shares in the company, valued at $153,085,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $299.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.82. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.79.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.