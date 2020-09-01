Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,876,146 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,876,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Argus began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

