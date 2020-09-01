Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 124,237 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124,237 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.19% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

