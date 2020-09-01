Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Capri worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

