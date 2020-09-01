Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,102 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,702,000 after purchasing an additional 294,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

NYSE:SLB opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

